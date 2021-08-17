Share with friends











Tommy Cothron of Valdosta, Georgia passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at his residence surrounded by family and friends. Born August 14, 1949 in Lowndes County to his parents Thomas Grady Sr. and Sara Zipperer Dasher. He has been a lifelong resident of Ousley Road. Tommy served in the U.S Army during the Vietnam War following his graduation from Lowndes High school in 1967. He was a lifelong farmer, member of Redland Baptist Church and has served on the Board of Directors for Colquitt EMC since 1986. Tommy loved fishing on the gulf and tending his cows. He was a proud father and Pop. Tommy was most happy with a table full of guests, serving his specialty of fried fish. He always wanted visitors to come and sit down awhile and listen to his tall tales.



He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jana and Troy Tullock; son and daughter-in-law, Trey and Brittany Cothron; grandchildren, Hana Missildine, Breana Missildine, Emma Tullock, Reagan Cothron, Sam Tullock, and Ansley Cothron; sister, Vivien Cothron Bly; sister-in-law Julia Cothron; nieces and nephews, William Horton, Beth Lacombe, Carol and Marty Redmon, and River Lacombe; as well as many cousins and close friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Thomas Grady Cothron Sr. and Sara Zipperer Dasher, Stepfather, Samuel Dasher and brother, Samuel Cothron.

Services for Tommy Cothron will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Redland Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior the service. In lieu of flowers donations to be made to Georgia Purple Heart Veteran’s Foundation, www.gamoph.org. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home