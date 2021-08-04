Share with friends











Roberto Lerma, 44, of Lake Park died this week at his residence. He was born on February 18, 1977, in Mexico to Raquel Sierra Lerma and the late Roberto Lerma. He enjoyed many outdoor activities including riding, walking, baseball, grilling, swimming, and fishing. Mr. Lerma also loved listening to music, watching cooking shows, and spending time with his family.



He is survived by his wife, Yesica Lerma; two sons, Josue Lerma, and Roberto Lerma Jr.; his mother, Raquel Sierra Lerma; a brother, Orlando (Marta) Lerma; a sister, Patricia Sierra; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Roberto Lerma; and a brother, Josue Lerma.

Services for Roberto Lerma will be held at 10 am, on Saturday, August 7, 2021, in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Pastor Isaias Chavez officiating. Burial will follow at Enoch Creek Cemetery in Echols County. The family will receive friends on Friday. August 6, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Hospice of South Georgia, 2263 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home