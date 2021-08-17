Share with friends











Joann Phillips Farmer, 78, of Valdosta, died on Monday, August 16, 2021, at South Georgia Medical Center from a brief illness. She was born on March 20, 1943, in Lanier County, Georgia to the late Barney and Rudell Knox Phillips and has been a lifelong resident of Valdosta. Mrs. Joann loved her Lord, her family, and all the things that life had to offer. She collected ceramic roosters and dolls and enjoyed the love and companionship of her dogs. She attended Swilley Hill Church of God.



She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Deidra Frier. And Julius and Bridgett Ann Rutherford all of Valdosta; two daughters and sons-in-law, Viola and Marty Singletary of Valdosta, and Belinda and Ricky Conner of Moultrie; three step-sons and spouses, Ricky Farmer of Keaton Beach, Florida, Gary and Cindy Farmer, and Kenny and Cindy Farmer, all of Winter Haven, Florida; a sister, Jacqueline Glass of Valdosta; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Mrs. Farmer was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Smokie Farmer; her daughter, Peggy Jo Holton; two brothers, Willie Phillips, and Pete Phillips, and her sister, Mary Newsome.

Services for Joann Phillips Farmer will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Andy Pearson officiating. The burial will follow in the Fender Cemetery in Lakeland, Georgia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home chapel. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.