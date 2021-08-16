Share with friends











Brannon Shaw, 31, of Nashville, Georgia was taken from us too soon on August 7, 2021. In the words of one of Brannon’s favorite songs, “Loving every minute I’m living,” he did just that. He lived life fully and loved each moment. He was born July 9, 1990 in Charleston, South Carolina with big eyes and his notable perfect tan. His unique looks came straight from his Grandpa Ralph. Brannon loved his mama and daddy and may have been just slightly spoiled. Or as we put it, “well loved.” He was lucky enough to find his one true love in Allyson. If you’ve experienced the two of them together, it was magic. He loved his whole entire blended crazy family. How do you think he ended up being so goofy, witty, and funny? This developed after years and years of beautiful chaos that blended families have to offer. If you were his friend, you knew it. He was an all-in kind of guy. He did everything big, except his t-shirts, those were small, but he had big muscles and we can’t blame him for showing those off. If you mentioned his GQ style, always being the comedian, he would flex for you. He was competitive and fierce. You wanted him on your team because if not, you lost. Sometimes he was a humble winner and would just smirk at you, but there were times he wasn’t, and boy could he trash talk. If you needed him, he would drop anything and everything to run to your rescue. He also would run to the rescue of any animal. Literally, he’s been known to rescue turtles, snakes, squirrels, ducks, birds, dogs, cats, goats, turkeys, and a pig. He was a great protector and always had the back of those he loved. Brannon was what we call the “tender hearted beast.” He was intelligent! We know, how can one guy have all the looks and the brains? Brannon graduated from Lowndes County High School (2008) & Valdosta State University with a B.S. in Geology and Chemistry. Yes, he was book smart too because who actually ever wants to major in both Geology and Chemistry. Maybe it was because he loved the great outdoors; it was his passion. His adventurous personality had him travel cross country more than once. He was fearless. Truly until his last breath. He has not only called Georgia home but California and Tennessee too. We must mention he was a Tennessee Volunteer fan. If you knew him at all, you know he would wear that orange proudly.

He had the most random playlist. And lately, he had been happy. Soul happy. Deep down content and living from a place of strength.

Survivors include:

Fiancée and love of his life: Allyson Smith Shaw

Parents: Barbara Richards Jarriel and also-dad Gwin Jarriel, Eric Shaw and also-mom Candy

Siblings: Court Shaw, Lauren Jarriel Ellis & Donnie (Cole), Erica Jarriel Moore & Shane (Hunter & Daisy, Hadleigh and Haisleigh), Lance Jarriel & Hannah (Halsey and Treyson)

Parents-in-law: Tammy & Joshua Dalton and brother Zachary

Grandparents: Great Grandmother – Ganelle Shaw, Grandparents – Gordon and Tenya “Ba” Shaw, Janice White, Roy & Dorothy Jarriel

Aunts and Uncles: Sarah Richards Crabtree & Eric, Emily “Ebi” Shaw White, Tommy Sells & Martha, Ted White, Nicole Garnto & Chase, Chris May & Marie, Tena Welborn & Mike, Celina Mathis & John, Brett Jarriel & Mollie, Betty St. Germain Anderson, Beverly Sells Sidwell, Marla & Jerry Singletary, Cuba Barfield & Billy, Sandra Shaw, Steve Shaw, Natasha Shaw, Patricia Hawk

Cousins: Ian Gouin, Hunter Phillips, Savana White & Dustin Adams, Caleb White, Gabe White, Shane Singletary, Gayle Wiley & Ed/Ned (Edward and Curtis), Dave Sells & Becca, Travis Sells, Phillip Sells, Donna Harting (Robbie and Jacob), Shanah Richards Clevenger, Nicole Richards (Jaden & Mikaila), Nate Schad & Janee (Journee), Dominique Richards, Monica Sanchez, Ethan Garnto, Stephanie Kent & Cory (Karson, Everleigh, Kole, Kaden), Brittany Shaw & Devin Thigpen (Liam), Brayden Garnto, Caiden Garnto, Birdie Garnto, Amber Foster & Josh (John Rhett and Reese), Caleb Ogle & Kristen, Corban Ogle & Hannah (Lenora), Cameron Ogle & Cheyenne (Oakley and Bowen), Clayton Ogle & Mikayla (Nash), Christian Ogle, Carysa Ogle, Connor Ogle, Aaron Jarriel & Caitlin (Nova Grace and Kaia), Blaire Ragan & Hunner, Chloe Jarriel, Ryan Hawk & Lesley (Landon and Riley), Rebecca Hawk, Josh Strickland, Katelyn Wade

Best friends: Dillion Studstill, Marshall Fosdick, Briggs Hightower, Johnny Holcombe, Derreck West, Raine Shaw and Gracie Shaw (man’s best friends)

Preceded by: Great-grandfather: Walter Shaw, Grandparents: Ralph and Gladys Richards, Grandfather: George White, Uncles: Gary Sells, Pete St. Germain, Raymond Anderson, Paul Parrish, Robert Hawk, Dewayne Rogers, Aunt: Patti Richards, Cousin: Kristen Wade, Best friend: Baskin Brown

God and His infinite wisdom

Brannon’s death has changed us all. Rocked us to our core. It is not fair. Our question of why has not been answered. This is only the beginning of missing him.

How do we live a life that honors his legacy?

We fight hard. We choose adventure. We love big.

In honor of Brannon’s life, donations can be made to the World Wildlife Fund

And Brannon, because nobody says it better than those that love you most… Brannon, you are our baby and the love of our lives. – Mama & Dad “My baby! Love of my life!”

Brannon, “You sweeten every victory and soften every sorrow. To be yours is the most wonderful thing I’ll ever get to be.” – Allyson