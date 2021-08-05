Share with friends











Bobby Ray Edmondson, 86, departed this life on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 to be reunited with his beloved wife and infant daughter. A lifelong farmer and avid coon hunter he is preceded in death by his wife of forty nine years, Ruth Ann Miley Edmondson, infant daughter, Donna Michelle Edmondson, father, William Jackson (Bill Jack) Edmondson, mother, Anna Mae Edmondson, brothers, William Jackson (Junior) Edmondson (Wilma), James Haskell (Hack) Edmondson (Audrey), Remer Casrell Edmondson and sisters, Nona Mae Johnson (Charles), Katherine George (Jimmy) and Geraldine Hendricks. He is survived by sons, Bobby Ray Edmondson, Jr. (Janet), Gregory Lamar Edmondson (Tammy), daughter, Theresa Edmondson Gordy, brother in law, Terry Hendricks, sister in law, Jane Edmondson, grandsons, Alan Hunt, Patrick Willaford (Jennifer) and Jacob Gordy, granddaughter, Joanne Vaughns (Clint) and great granddaughters, Taya Vaughns, Haylie Poore and Morgan Bugbee and great grandson, William “Scoot” Poore III and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services for Mr. Edmondson will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021 at ten a. m. at Friendship Baptist Church in Barney, GA. Reverend Steve Hainault will officiate. Burial will follow at Campground Cemetery near Morven. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com.

Martin McLane Funeral Home of Hahira is serving the Edmondson family.