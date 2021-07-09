Share with friends











Von Erie Williams 90, of Lake Park died Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Langdale Hospice House. She was born in Live Oak, Florida on October 9, 1930 to the late Vancie and Mary Hart Baker where she grew up on the family farm and raised two sons. Mrs. Williams was a charter member of Northway Community Church and a former member of Northside Baptist Church. She served as Sunday School Superintendent for many years and worked in the church nursery. Mrs. Williams was co-owner of Renee’s Fashions in Valdosta a dress shop that she helped her husband the late Horace E. Williams start and operate. She loved living on Long Pond for fifty years where she and Mr. Williams hosted many family and church gatherings. Mrs. Williams loved the Lord and memorized many Bible passages that she could quote for hours. She loved traveling with her husband and their many friends and they enjoyed taking their grandchildren on their dream trip when they celebrated their 12th birthday. She was a great cook especially of cakes and divinity and loved cooking roast beef and mashed potatoes for her family. Mrs. Williams loved to eat out and would leave one restaurant and look forward to the next restaurant.



Survivors include her two sons and daughters in law, Michael Keith and Gaile Stokes Williams of Lake Park, Jerry Blake and Teresa Jones Williams of Hiawassee, GA; her grandchildren, Christopher Keith and Cary Watson Williams of Barney, GA, Lori Williams Barker and Brinson Barker of Valdosta, Julie Williams of Lake Park, Monica Williams Whitesides of Braselton, GA, Jessica Williams Allen and Chad Allen of Buford, GA; great grandchildren, Michael Williams, Jacob Williams, Elijah Barker, Asher Barker, Seth Barker, Tyler DeLoach, Hallie Whitesides, Davis Whitesides, Mason Whitesides, Anniston Allen, Brody Allen; many extended family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10am, Saturday, July 10, 2021 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home with Brinson Barker and Rev. Bill Blanchard officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9am til 10am at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.