Thelma Courson Morgan, 91, of Ashburn, GA died Monday July 5, 2021 in the SGMC Berrien campus in Nashville, GA. She was born on March 29, 1930 in Hahira, GA to the late Jesse D. Courson and Annie Lee Howell Courson. Thelma was a homemaker, a caregiver and of the Baptist faith.



She is survived by sons and daughters in law, Gene and Betty Morgan of Cordele, Allen and Joyce Morgan of Savannah and Larry and Dell Morgan of Monroe, GA, ten grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and eleven great great grandchildren, son in law, Eddie Powell of Greensboro, GA, two sisters and a brother in law, Martha (Mottie) Courson and Fay and Rocco House of Lake Park, two brothers and a sister in law, J. D. Courson of Lake Park and Harry and Rosalind Courson of Adel, brother in law, Jeff Stalvey of Hahira, many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Morgan is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Allen Morgan, daughter, Peggy Powell, sister, Kay Stalvey and brothers, Raymond Courson, Hoyt Courson, Bill Courson, Lamar Courson and Lloyd Courson.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 9, 2021 at two p. m. at the Martin McLane Funeral Home in Hahira. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from six until eight p. m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com.

Martin McLane Funeral Home, Hahira, GA