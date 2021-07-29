Share with friends











Ruth Anita Jackson Brown, 91, of Lake Park, died on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Holly Hill Nursing Home following a period of declining health. She was born on June 19, 1930, in Fairfax, Alabama to the late Durward and Gladys Jennings Jackson and had lived most of her life in this area. She loved to fish, crochet, and was an avid reader, and adhered to the Baptist faith. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



Mrs. Brown is survived by her daughter, Nancy Brown Shallenberger of Lake Park; five sons and two daughters-in-law, Randall Brown of Jennings, Florida, Lamar and Mary Brown of Lake Park, Tommy and Betty Brown of Jennings, Florida, Joseph Brown, and Stephen Brown both of Lake Park; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; her brother, Charles Jackson of Valdosta, and a sister, Vestula Remels of Lake Park; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Roy Brown, Jr., and two daughters, Sharon Tucker and Becky Fletcher.

A graveside service for Ruth Anita Jackson Brown will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Benevolence Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.