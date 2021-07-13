Share with friends











After a lengthy illness, Robert Earl Long, “Poppie” (born on April 6, 1950), passed away at home on Saturday, July 10, 2021 surrounded by his family in Lake Park, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents, RC and Mable Long. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 52 years, Betty Mitchell Long; his brother, Roger Long; his two daughters: Tonya Long Duval of Daniel Island, South Carolina and Tana Lee of Columbia, South Carolina; nine grandchildren: Jessica Roberts, Kayla Mormalejo (and Juan), Katie Evans (and Stanley), Kevin Hanks (and Emilee), Austin Roberts, Kyle Hanks, Jennifer Duval, Blake Duval, and Jameson Lee; nine great grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

As a young married man, he joined the US Air Force and served proudly for 20 years. Home was always Valdosta, Georgia, which became his final destination, where he happily retired in nearby Lake Park to be with family. In retirement, he joined Loch Laurel Baptist Church, where he re-dedicated his life to Christ and committed to being a humble servant in the church. Before he got sick, you would find him mowing the church lawn, making minor repairs, and leading the church choir in praise and worship.

When not in church, Poppie would retreat to his notorious patio palace, where grandchildren and great grandchildren knew he had the best snacks (juicy fruits, double mint and big red). In addition, he loved the outdoors and the Georgia Dawgs! Taking after his mother, he continued the gardening legacy by tending his carefully manicured fruit trees, colorful and fragrant flowerbeds, and lush green centipede lawn.

He was a survivor who battled his illness with God’s grace and assistance from his loving wife, grandchildren and compassionate hospice staff. In Poppie’s final days, he made it known that his greatest accomplishment was his precious family.

As a reminder to his children (and others), he shared Hebrews 11:6 and translated ~ “children” but without faith it is impossible to please him; for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.

Services will be held at 11am on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at McLane Lakewood Funeral Home with Brother Paul Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. McLane Lakewood Funeral Home