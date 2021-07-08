Share with friends











Nellie Stoddard, 95, of Valdosta died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at South Georgia Medical Center. She was born in Chicago, IL on May 23, 1926, to the late Samuel Sargis and Esther Isaac Sargis. She was a graduate of Waller High School and attended Northwestern University. Mrs. Stoddard was the first female hired by National Cash Register Company where she served as a secretary. Nellie served as executive secretary to the President of Harts Dept Store in San Jose CA, where she met her future husband of 63 years, Frank Thomas Stoddard. Mrs. Stoddard was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and served as an Elder numerous times. She and Mr. Stoddard were active in standard poodle clubs (they owned several) and traveled to Sports Car Club of America events making his interest her interest.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Thomas Stoddard, three sisters and brothers-in-law, Vicki and Charles Alkire, Jo and Don Rogers and Deborah and Neely Inlow, niece Kathy Nichols and nephew Paul Sargis. Mrs. Stoddard is preceded in death by two sisters and a brother.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3501 Bemiss Road, Valdosta, GA. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com.

Carson Mclane Funeral Home.