Share with friends











Lowell Abel, 70, of Valdosta, a loving husband and father, died on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Fellowship Home. Lowell was born on February 26, 1951 in Winter Haven FL to the late Herbert A. “Lonnie” & Nola Hall Abel. He grew up in Nashville and graduated from Berrien Co High School. He then went to Valdosta State College where he earned a BS degree in Criminal Justice. After graduation Lowell started Quality Body Shop and a used truck parts business which he operated for a decade. During this time the former Ann Wigelsworth wrecked her car. As she got her car repaired, she met and fell in love with the owner, and they were married on March 14, 1976. In 1998, he purchased Georgia Southern Recycling in Lenox, which he owned for 23 years. He worked there until his health caused him to retire.

Lowell was generous to a fault, which was a testament to his Christian Faith. He loved fishing, socializing, reading his Bible and hanging out with his two rays of sunshine- his grandsons, Brady & Waylon Bishop. He had a kind, loving and compassionate spirit.



He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ann Abel of Valdosta; a daughter and son in law, Heather & Brian Bishop, two grandsons, Brady & Waylon Bishop, all of Hahira. Also surviving are two sisters, Sandra Smith, of Lakeland and Rebecca Beacham of Tucker and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life for Lowell will be held at 4 pm on Friday, July 16, 2021 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home. Rev. Richard Soper will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday afternoon from 2:30 pm until service time. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Hospice of South Georgia, 2263 Pineview Dr., Valdosta, GA 31602 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home