Linda Faye Chance, 60, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at South Georgia Medical Center. She was a lifelong resident of Valdosta, she was born on July 10, 1961 to the late John Cranford McMullen, Sr. and Martha Madelyn Tripp McMullen. She loved shopping on QVC, reading and her cats. She enjoyed listening to Michael Jackson and Taylor Swift. She was a member of the Church of Christ.



Ms. Chance is survived by her daughters, Amy (Luke) Waters, of Tallahassee, FL, and Stacy (Aaron) Griffin, of Leesburg, GA; two grandchildren, Madelyn Waters, Harper Griffin; two brothers, Jerry (Geannie) McMullen, John (Betty) McMullen, both of Valdosta; two sisters, Betty Mae (Jim) Watts, of Valdosta, Martha Jo (Marvin) Stewart, of Tallahassee; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10am on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Dasher Cemetery with Minister Mike Johnson officiating. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.