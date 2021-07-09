Share with friends











Jeffery Allen Hughes passed away on July 6, 2021 at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born on April 1, 1961 to the late B.G. Hughes Sr. and Zona Mae (Rogers) Hughes of Valdosta, Georgia. He was a carpenter by trade and loved Nascar and deer hunting.

Survivors include two daughters, Heather Renea Marcatos and Jessica Nicole Hughes. He had 7 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Two brothers, B.G. Hughes Jr. (Linda), Curtis Ray “Randy” Hughes (Susie) and a sister, Lisa Hughes Bostic (Andy). Numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family memorial service. Expressions of sympathy can be left for the family at warrenfuneralservicesquitman.com