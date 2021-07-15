Share with friends











Mrs. Fann Asbell Kelley, age 81, passed away Monday afternoon, July 12, 2021, at her residence in Snow Hill, North Carolina. Born August 26, 1939, she was the daughter of Roscoe Athal Asbell and Frances Ernestine Pollock Asbell. Fann and her late husband, Curtis, lived the majority of their adult lives in Valdosta, Georgia, where they reared their children and she worked as a church secretary. They moved to Texas to be near their son and then relocated to Snow Hill to be near their daughter.



In addition to her parents, Fann was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Keaton Kelley, Sr. on August 8, 2019; and a son, Scott Timothy Kelley.

Her surviving family includes a son, Curtis Keaton Kelley, Jr and wife, Lynda of Fort Worth, Texas; daughter, Sherry Kelley Worthington and husband, T.D. of Snow Hill; grandchildren, Rachel Walker, Stephanie Kelley, April Kelley, Zachary Kelley, Lauren Washburn, Heather Kelley, Jeremy Worthington, Tiffany Johnson, Travis Worthington, Amber Sherman, and Ashley Lovett; great-grandchildren, Michael Washburn, Aubrey Washburn, Emma-Jayne Cardin, Spencer Worthington, Hudson Worthington, Victoria Johnson, MaKayla Kelley, Natalie Worthington, Leyna Worthington, Daniel Lovett, Lily Lovett, Samuel Sherman, Michael Sherman, Caleb Sherman, and Hannah Sherman; and a sister, Jean Dawson of Lake Park, Georgia.

Graveside services will be held at 4pm on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens where she will be interred by her husband. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2-3:30pm at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.