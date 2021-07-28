Share with friends











Chancellor “Chan” Augustus McElvey, 71, of Hahira, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born in Cairo, GA on June 23, 1950 to the late Hugh Harmon (Dutch) McElvey and Doris Wheeler McElvey. He was a master mechanic and could fix just about anything you put in front of him. He enjoyed fishing and loved his pets. He was always a quiet person who enjoyed spending time with his family and loved his grandchildren dearly. He was a member of the National Guard.



Chan is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Dutch (Stephanie) McElvey, of Hahira; daughter and son-in-law, Chanyn (Michael) Ketterer, of Panama City Beach, FL; two grandchildren, Caleb Spikes and Ava Grace McElvey, both of Hahira; a brother, Randy McElvey, of Atlanta, GA; two sisters, Patricia (Jim) Murphree, of Mobile, AL, and Judy (Rick) Hutflies, of Valdosta; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Chan will be held at 11am on Thursday, July 29, 2021 in the chapel of the Martin McLane Funeral Home. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6-8pm at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Martin McLane Funeral Home of Hahira