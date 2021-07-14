Share with friends











Andy Register, 68, of Valdosta, died Monday, July 12, 2021, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Homerville on August 29, 1952, son of the late Iris Fiveash Register and the late William T. Register and had lived in Valdosta for many years. Andy was a member of the Forrest Park Church of Christ and retired as transportation manager for Dowling Bag Company. He loved spending time with his family and being at the beach.



Survivors include a son, Ike Register of Hahira; his granddaughter, Aubrey Register of Hahira; a sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Wayne Warren of Valdosta; a brother and sister-in-law, Charlie and Connie Register of Hahira; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. He was preceded in death by a daughter in law Marianne Folsom Register.

Graveside services will be held at 10am, Friday, July 16, 2021, at Fellowship Cemetery in Cecil with Mr. West Hazel and Rev. Hugh DeLoach officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-8pm at the Martin/McLane Funeral Home in Hahira. Condolences to the family maybe made online at www.mclanecares.com. Martin/McLane Funeral Home.