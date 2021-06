Share with friends











Mary J. Combs Shiver, 94, of Valdosta, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Services for Mary J. Combs Shiver will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Williams officiating. The burial will follow in the Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane.