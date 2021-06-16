Share with friends











Keith Lee Crane, 41, of Valdosta, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021. He was born in Utah at Hill A.F.B. on January 17, 1980 to Lee Elijah Crane and the late Wan Lamuangchai Crane. He graduated from Lowndes High School in 1998. He enjoyed drawing and had a Bachelor’s degree in art and a Master’s degree in textiles.



Keith is survived by his father, Lee Crane, of Valdosta, his brother, Kevin Crane, of Atlanta, GA, brother Kent Crane (Shilo) of Charleston, SC, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother.

Keith will be cremated and no services are planned at this time. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home