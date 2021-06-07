Share with friends











Joyce A. Corbett, 76, of Lake Park, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at her home surrounded by friends and family. Joyce was born on September 11, 1944, in Valdosta, to the late Ernest Harrell and Ruby Hawk Harrell. Joyce was a homemaker who loved her family grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joyce loved animals, especially dogs. She was an enthusiast of old western movies, she also liked to watch The Swamp People and WCW. Joyce enjoyed cooking and sharing meals with friends and family.

Joyce is survived by her daughters, Pamela McGuire, Deborah Corbett; granddaughter Cristina McGuire; grandson Ben (Morgan) McGuire; great grandsons Brayden McGuire, Bennett McGuire, Terrall Williams, Jr.; brothers Bobby Harrell, Billy Harrell; and sister Barbara McCullen. Joyce was preceded in death by her first husband Palmer T. Fennell, her second husband Papa Billy Corbett, her daughter Belinda June Corbett, her brother Carlos Harrell, and two sisters Katherine Clanton, Mary Phillips.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday June 6, 2021, at Carter Cemetery with Reverend Mickey Corbett and Reverend Zack Corbett officiating. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.McLanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.