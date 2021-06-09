Share with friends











Joseph B. “Jake” Parker, 93, of Valdosta, died on Monday, June 7, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Born on August 15, 1927 in Brooks County to the late Joe & Cora Alma Parker, he lived most of his life in Valdosta and Lowndes County. Jake graduated from Pine Grove High School in 1945, playing on the basketball team.

As a young man he played baseball in the Twin Rivers League and was scouted by Major League teams.

After high school, Jake started working for the Railroad. After a brief career there, he moved to Columbus, GA to spend time with his sister Ruth and start a new career. It was while living in Columbus that he met the love of his life, the former Dorothy Culpepper. They were married in Phenix City Alabama on November 23, 1955.

They moved to Valdosta in 1959, where he soon started work as an Insurance Agent with Independent Life Insurance Company. He worked with Independent nearly 30 years and was promoted to Staff Manager in the early 60’s. He retired from the company in 1979.

After retirement, he focused on what he loved to do, work on his farm, with his cows, hogs, horses, and hay. Jake saw work as a noble and necessary activity, both for himself and others. His favorite pastimes were racoon (coon) hunting, fishing, and watching Lowndes High School Football. He also was a skilled ‘horse trader’ when it came to trucks, farm equipment and tractors. He was a member of Lakeland Church of Christ and a former member of Central Avenue Church of Christ.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Parker of Valdosta; two sons and daughters in law, Steven & Debby Parker, and Rusty & Charlotte Parker, all of Valdosta; his daughter, Karen Parker of Valdosta; five grandchildren, Courtney (& Brad) Fleming, Zach (&Emily) Parker, Casey (&Aaron) Horne, Cole (& Gabi) Parker and Jake Parker; 11 great grandchildren as well as his two “adopted” granddaughters, Masha and Dasha Bzenyuk.

Also surviving are two sisters and a brother-in-law, Evelyn Brinson and Kathleen & Frank Culpepper; a brother and sister in law, James & Sylvia Parker; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Parker is preceded in death by his grandson, Austin Parker and sisters, Florene DeLoach, Inez Steedley, Ruth Bush and his brother Elmer Parker.

The funeral for Mr. Parker will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Central Avenue Church of Christ. Mr. David Abbott and Mr. Bryan Jarvis will officiate. Following the service, the family will go to Cat Creek Cemetery for the interment. The family will receive friends at Central Avenue Church of Christ on Thursday evening, June 10 from 5 until 7 pm. Flowers will be accepted, or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of South Georgia, 2263 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.