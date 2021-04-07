Share with friends











Tamara (Tami) Bryan Nichols, 59, of Dixie and formerly of Lake Park died on Thursday, April 1, 2021. She was born on September 24, 1961 in Valdosta to the late Curtis and Averie Reynolds Bryan and was a lifelong resident of this area. Tami was a Christian who was a walking testimony for Jesus who walked the walk and talked the talk. Her love for Jesus was evident in her life. She lived for her grandchildren whom she loved very much. Tami is excited to be reunited with her parents and her brother and dancing at the feet of Jesus.



Survivors include her husband, Mark C. Nichols of Dixie; her children and their spouses; Hunter and Haley Lewis of Bainbridge, GA, Autumn and Jeffery Adams of Woodstock, GA, Clennis Lee Nichols of Morven, Tyler and Courtney Nichols of Quitman, Darby Nichols of Jacksonville, FL; her grandchildren, Lexi Adams, Ty Nichols, McKenzie Nichols, Christian Nichols, Caison Nichols, Sterlin Nichols, Coleson Adams due in August; her brother and sister in law, Duane and Vickie Bryan of Naples, FL; sister in law, Sharon Bryan of Valdosta. She was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Bryan.

Memorial services will be held at 11am, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Lake Park First Baptist Church with Rev. Stanley Luke officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Lupus Foundation or she requested that you plant a Japanese Cherry Blossom Tree in her memory. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.