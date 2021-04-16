Share with friends











Mr. James J. Bell (Jim), 83, passed from this life on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. A resident of Valdosta, he was born in Woodburn, New York, on January 3, 1938, the 3rd of six children of James Jerome Bell and Luella Mary Van Wagner Bell. Jim was a veteran of the United States Air Force and worked in the automotive field after his discharge. He was always energetic, enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and piloting private aircraft. Jim was a sailor, a golfer, and a bowler. He excelled at all he undertook. A loving father, brother, and uncle, Jim was admired and respected by all who knew him.

Survivors are his daughter, Antionette (Michael) Hodge, a brother, Robert Bell, a sister, Dorothy Ricco.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Maria C. Bell, brothers, Henry Bell, Kenneth Bell and sister, Mae Bell.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Deacon Columbus Carter will officiate. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.