Share with friends











Cynthia Crook Fondren, 66, of Jennings, Florida, passed away at South Georgia Medical Center on April 1, 2021, following a brief illness. Born in Valdosta on November 27, 1954, Cindy spent 30 years teaching and coaching at Lowndes High School where she was known and loved by her students as Coach Fondren. She was a member of the Lake Park United Methodist Church.

Cindy was known for her kindness and generous spirit and never met a stranger. Being with family brought great joy to Cindy. She loved traveling with her daughter and granddaughters and her happy place was the beach. She found pleasure in gardening, sewing, cooking, crafting, canning, and doing puzzles. Her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met, and she always had a sparkle in her eyes.

Cindy is survived by her parents, Bill and Anita Lunsford Crook of Jennings; daughter, Joy Fondren Eldridge and granddaughters, Lizzie Eldridge and Hannah Eldridge all of Valdosta; sisters, Carol Crook (Mark) Wisenbaker of Valdosta, Diane Crook (Marcus) Lewis of Adel; brother, Billy Crook of Jennings; nieces, Wendy Wisenbaker (Nathan) Garrett , Kendal Lewis Daughtrey and Haley Lewis of Valdosta; grand-nephews, Parker Jones, Ramsey Wisenbaker, Will Wisenbaker, Brant Wisenbaker, Cranford Daughtrey; grand-niece, Keaton Daughtrey. She was preceded in death by her nephew, Tally Wisenbaker, III.

In celebration of Cindy’s life, the family will receive friends between the hours of 2-4 pm on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Park Place by McLane and/or condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. To honor Cindy’s love of nature, especially marine life, in lieu of flowers donations supporting sea turtle conservation efforts can be made to Florida Coastal Conservancy in Port Saint Joe, FL http://floridacc.org