Alton Brooks, 77, of Valdosta died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Langdale Hospice House. He was born on October 21, 1943 in Valdosta to the late James Alfred Brooks and Wilma Christine Owens Brooks. He was owner of Brooks Vinyl Tops and Body Shop and was a member of Charity Baptist Church.



Alton is survived by his wife, Martha Brooks, son and daughter in law, Vincent and Angie Brooks, daughter, Charlotte Apperson, son, Charles Brooks, son, Curt Brooks, all of Valdosta, grandchildren, Donald Apperson (Whitney), Harlie Apperson, Kellie Apperson (fiancé, Peter Therien), Emilie Apperson, A. J. Apperson, Kyle Brooks, Brandon Brooks, Cailyn Brooks, Austin Brooks, Taylor Webb, Denver Brooks, Mehgan McGee and Ryan McGee, great grandchildren, Landon Apperson, Brentlee Apperson, Presley Therien, Layton Apperson and Blakely Apperson, sister and brother in law, Marie and Walter Tolley, sister, Pat Hamby, brothers, James Brooks and Paul Brooks. He is predeceased by his parents, sister, Jean Stone and brothers, Raymond Brooks and Robert Brooks.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 11 a. m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Reverend Stanley Luke and Pastor Beau Washburn officiating. Burial will follow at Corinth Cemetery. The family will receive friends from six until eight p. m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com.

Carson McLane Funeral Home.