Mary Haywood Paulk, 77, of Valdosta died Monday, March 22, 2021 at South Georgia Medical Center. She was born in Lowndes County on September 4, 1943 to the late Walter A. and Christine Taylor Haywood and was a lifelong resident of this area. Mrs. Paulk was a Baptist. She enjoyed travelling to the mountains in the fall and working in her flower beds. Mrs. Paulk loved spending time with her fur baby Mrs. Ellie.



Survivors include her children and their spouses, Vickie and Ray Cross of Morven, GA, Anna Lassetter, Henry Driggers both of Valdosta, Teresa and Wayne Lee of Marysville, CA; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by her husband, Terrice Leroy Paulk, son David W. Driggers, and a sister Ann Mitchell.

Graveside services will be held at 11am, Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Sunset Hill Cemetery with Rev. Frank Gupton officiating. Visitation for family and friends was held on Tuesday from 6-8pm at the McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.