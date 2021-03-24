Share with friends











James Richard Hall, 66, of Valdosta died Sunday, March 21, 2021 at his home. He was born in Lowndes County on September 2, 1954, the son of the late James Caulie Hall and the late Ouida Nell Wilson. Mr. Hall was a Baptist and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He loved NASCAR and was a die hard Florida Gator Fan.

Survivors include two daughters and sons in law, Jamie and Mason Coddington, Jr., Kimberly and George Futch; one son and daughter in law, Greg and Tara Hall all of Valdosta; six grandchildren, Mason Coddington III, Michael Coddington, Hailey Futch, Hunter Futch, Dylan Hall, Dakota Hall; his sister, Joyce Hall of Douglas, GA; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Hall; a brother, Gary Hall; his grandparents, Cathleen and Charlie Hall.



Graveside memorial services will be held at 2pm, Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville, Florida with Pastor Chris Peterson officiating. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.