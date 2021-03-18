Share with friends











Barbara Eloise Raines Perdue, 87, of Valdosta, and formerly of West Palm Beach, Florida, died on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at her residence following a period of declining health. She was born on November 15, 1933 in Oak Park, Georgia to the late Ruic W. and Grace Collins Raines. She was a homemaker and a member of Trinity Assembly of God in West Palm Beach. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loved dressing up and looking her best.



She is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Lorelle and Dennis Haynes of Wellington, Florida, Diane Decker of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Nancy and Johnny Sutphin of Valdosta; her son, Phillip Perdue of Orlando, Florida; her grandchildren, Tara and John Wendler of Colorado, Jonathan Haynes and Rise Namiki of Fernandina Beach, Florida, Jason Haynes and Anna Raymond of New York, Ryan and Danielle Boggs of Valdosta, Tyler Boggs of Valdosta and Skyler of West Palm Beach, Florida; her great-grandchildren, Cole Wendler, Leona Haynes, Aiden Haynes, Emily Boggs, Jake Boggs, Heidi Boggs, and Joey Haynes; her siblings, Bunny and Carl Viselli of West Palm Beach, Carol Lugsdin of Buford, Georgia, Jackie Raines of Okeechobee, Florida, and Randy Raines of Virginia; numerous nieces, nephews, and beloved friends. Mrs. Perdue was preceded in death by her husband, Amos Jackson Perdue; two sisters, Betty Everman and Billy Jean Butts, and three brothers, Michael Raines, Douglas Raines, and Jerry Raines.

A graveside service for Barbara Perdue will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens with Chaplain Jeff May officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of South Georgia. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.