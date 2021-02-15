Share with friends











Joseph Eric Nailor, 74, of Hahira, died on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at his home following a brave battle with cancer that he courageously fought for 9 years. He was born on March 25, 1946 in Troy, New York to the late Edward Francis and Mary Caroline Lazzaro Nailor. Joe was a veteran of the United States Army having served from 1965-1967 in Army Intelligence and was stationed in NHA Trang Vietnam. Later, retired from the City of St. Petersburg, Florida as a state certified building inspector. Joe was a loving husband to his wife, Theresa, and was known for his patriotism and his deep and abiding love for his country. He was a member of the American Legion Post 218, the Hahira Historical Society, Happy Traveler’s, and Hahira United Methodist Church.



He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Theresa Nailor of Hahira; two daughters and a son-in-law, Eva Hare of Atlanta, and Cheryl Green and Mark Farris of Kings Mountain, North Carolina; brother-in-law, John Lyons and nephew, Ed Lyons both of Troy, New York; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his three rescued fur-babies, Hazel Belle, Doug Ruff, and Marigold Grace. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Lyons.

A memorial service for Joseph Eric Nailor will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Hahira United Methodist Church with Rev. Mike Davis officiating. The committal will follow in the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 9:30-11 a.m. at the church. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Martin/McLane.