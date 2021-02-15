Share with friends











Annette Bryant O’Neal, 83 years of age passed peacefully in her sleep at home on Saturday, February 13, 2021 in Valdosta, GA. Annette O’Neal was recently diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and wished to be at home with the time she had left with her family.

She was born in Alma, Ga. July 6, 1937 to the late Willie Sibbett “Bill” Bryant and Evelyn Blanche Douglas Bryant. She was a longtime resident of Valdosta, Ga.



After attending Berry School for Girls “Berry College” she graduated from Bacon County High School. Annette attended South Georgia College before transferring at Valdosta State College. She received her BA in Education with minor in English. A few years later, she obtained her masters from VSC.

While working in the library as she was attending South Georgia College in 1958, she meets the love of her life, a football player checking out a book, John Robert O’Neal. They were happily married for 63 years and lived in Valdosta, Ga with their love blossomed a daughter, Peggy Anne O’Neal.

In the fall of 1961, Annette did her student teaching at Valdosta High School. Her passion for teaching started at Clyattville High School from 1961-1981. Annette as an English teacher then worked and retired from Lowndes High School from 1981-1999. Her teaching spanned 39 ½ years within the Lowndes County School system. She received many teaching awards including “Teacher of the Year.” Teaching was her love, she said “she treated her students as if they were her children.” All of the students knew Mrs. O’Neal was the teacher in C wing with the long hair in a bun always wearing big earrings and jewelry. After retiring her love for literature blossomed into her writing sayings, short stories, a book about her life experiences.

Annette was a social butterfly she belonged to many local social groups, Elks Lodge, Woodmen of the World, Retired Teachers, Red Hat Club and many more over the years. Many people knew her as the “Hat Lady”.

Annette is survived by her husband John Robert O’Neal; two granddaughters Gina Hutchinson of Valdosta and Nicole Szymanski of Venice, Florida; Son-in-law Chester R. Szymanski Jr. of Venice, Florida; great-grandchildren Zane and Abreanna Hutchinson-Belberena of Valdosta, Ga.; Sister-in-law, Mary Lucille Jacobs of Hahira, Ga. and many nephews and nieces.

And preceded in death by her parents and daughter Peggy Anne Szymanski; brothers “Baby Boy” Bryant and Douglas Dellano Bryant; Sisters Amogene Bryant Douglas Correa and Joan Bryant Amin; Brother-in-law Hubert Jacobs Sr.; paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents, Father in law, Lonnie James O’Neal; mother in law “Peggy” Zeuleita Haynes Forrest O’Neal and Mildred Day O’Neal.

Funeral services will be held at Carson McLane at eleven a.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill. The family will receive from ten to eleven a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be online at www.mclanecares.com. The family wishes for any donations to go to Hospice of South Georgia.

**Per the family requests, we ask that anyone attending the service and visitation wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. If you do not have a mask, the funeral home will provide you one.**