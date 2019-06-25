Share with friends











Robert Thomas Daugharty, Sr. 82, of Valdosta, died on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Born in Valdosta, on February 5, 1937, Robert was the son of the late Robert Dickerson (Bobby) Daugharty and Mozelle Hinley Daugharty. A 1955 graduate of Valdosta High School, he attended Georgia Military College in Milledgeville until 1956 before transferring to the University of Georgia. While at Georgia Robert was an active member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Following college, he moved back to Valdosta and went into business with his dad at Daugharty Service Station. Robert served in the United States Army National Guard for 6 years. After a few bumps along the way Robert married the love of his life, Bette Jean, and they have been married for the past 45 years. He loved to play golf and fish and loved his Georgia Bulldogs!

Survivors are his wife, Bette Jean Nichols Daugharty of Valdosta; 3 sons Robert Thomas Daugharty, Jr. of Valdosta, George Shelton (Rebecca) Daugharty of New Market, Virginia, Nic (Catherine) Daugharty of Valdosta; grandchildren, Amy Mozelle Wiley (Clark) of Atlanta, Catherine Claire Mason (Hunter) of Texas, George Daugharty, Jr. of New Market, Virginia, Sara Nichols Daugharty, Anna Alvarado of Valdosta; great grandson, Bray Moore of Atlanta; several nieces and nephews including, Jenny Parramore Cochran (Edward) and John Ashley Parramore (Ceil); aunts, Lucille Singleton of Newnan and Betty Jean Thomason of Florida; and a sister in law, Dean Brooks of Valdosta. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters, Catherine Parramore, Mary Carol, Lou Ellen, and Virginia Anne Daugharty.

The family extends special appreciation to Mr. Daugharty’s care giver, Tasha who took such good care of him, listening to his jokes and stories and playing all his favorite music.

Funeral services for Mr. Daugharty will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Reverend Whit Byram will officiate. Entombment will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening at the funeral home from 5 -7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Valwood School or to First United Methodist Church. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.