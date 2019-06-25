Share with friends











Ann Millard Ellerbee passed away Thursday June 20, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida. She was born on April 11, 1934 in Aiken, South Carolina to the late Moses Kenyon and Curtis Millard. She was a member of the Junior Service League of Valdosta and the Singing Americans. Ann loved to sing and entertain people and was involved with the Follies and Valdosta Little Theater. She helped organize the Junior Red Cross and attended the First Christian Church.

Survivors include her two daughters, Ellie Ellerbee of Valdosta, Mille and Michael Peterson of Des Moines, Iowa; a grandson, Ethan Peterson of Des Moines, Iowa; brothers, Nick Millard of Midland, Michigan, and Wesley and Dorothy Millard of Port St. Charlotte, Florida; sister, Josefa and Jerry Smoak of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Lynn Janus, and a brother, David Millard.

A private family memorial service for Ann Millard Ellerbee will be held at a later date and time. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane