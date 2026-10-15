Georgia’s September Tax Revenues Rise 2.3%

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ATLANTA — Georgia’s September net tax revenues increased 2.3% to $3.34 billion, bringing fiscal year collections to $8.41 billion.

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ATLANTA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections during the month of September totaled $3.34 billion for an increase of roughly $76.7 million, or 2.3 percent, compared to FY 2026 when net tax collections approached $3.27 billion for the month. Year to date, net tax revenue collections totaled $8.41 billion for an increase of $240.2 million, or 2.9 percent, compared to September 2025, when net tax collections totaled $8.17 billion through three months.

The changes within the following tax categories account for September’s overall net tax revenue increase:

Individual Income Tax: Individual Income Tax collections during the month of September totaled roughly $1.42 billion, for a decrease of $61.3 million, or 4.1 percent, compared to last year’s total approaching $1.49 billion.

The following notable components within Individual Income Tax combine for the net decrease:

Individual Income Tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) increased by $21.6 million or 28.1 percent

Income Tax Withholding payments for September declined by $62 million, or 5.1 percent, from FY 2026

Individual Income Tax Estimated payments increased by $29 million, or 15.3 percent, over September 2025

All other Individual Tax categories, including Income Tax Return payments, were down a combined $6.7 million

Sales and Use Tax: Gross Sales and Use Tax collections for the month totaled $1.73 billion, for an increase of $136.8 million, or 8.6 percent, over September 2025. Net Sales and Use Tax increased by $98.8 million, or 13.3 percent, compared to FY 2026, when net Sales Tax revenue totaled almost $741 million. The adjusted Sales Tax distribution to local governments totaled $880.4 million, which was an increase of $100.2 million, or 12.8 percent, from last year’s adjusted distribution total of $780.2 million. Sales Tax refunds decreased by $62.2 million from FY 2026.

Corporate Income Tax: Corporate Income Tax collections for September increased by nearly $37.9 million, or 5.9 percent, compared to last year, when net Corporate Tax revenues totaled $642.7 million.

The following notable components within Corporate Income Tax make up the net increase:

Corporate Income Tax refunds issued (net of voids) were up $33.1 million, or 66.7 percent, from FY 2026

Corporate Income Tax Estimated payments increased by $126.6 million, or 32 percent, over September 2025

Corporate Income Tax Return payments decreased by $48.2 million, or 45.3 percent, compared to FY 2026

All other Corporate Tax payments, including S-Corp Return payments, were down a combined $7.4 million

Motor Fuel Taxes: Motor Fuel Tax collections for September declined by $0.4 million, or 0.2 percent, compared to FY 2026, when motor fuel tax collections totaled $203.7 million.

Motor Vehicle – Tag & Title Fees: Motor Vehicle Tag & Title Fee collections for the month increased by $8.4 million, or 22.1 percent, while Title Ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) collections decreased by $8.5 million, or 11.9 percent, compared to the previous fiscal year.