////GBI Arrests Camden County Man Following Domestic Dispute and Shooting

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WOODBINE — The GBI arrested a 69-year-old Camden County man on assault and firearm charges following a domestic dispute and shooting.

Release:

Woodbine, Camden County, GA (October 28, 2026) – The GBI has arrested Tommy Lee Brown, age 69, of Woodbine, Georgia, for one count of Aggravated Assault, one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and one count of Misdemeanor Simple Battery – Family Violence Act.

On Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at about 10:55 p.m., the Camden County 911 Center received a shots-fired call in the first block of Ben Butler Lane, in Woodbine, GA. Camden County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to the scene and discovered a man, later identified as Brown, with an apparent gunshot wound. Preliminary information indicates that Brown was involved in a domestic dispute at the residence. Brown was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later discharged.

No other individuals were injured during the incident.

The CCSO requested the GBI to investigate the shooting.

On Tuesday, October 27, 2026, Brown was booked into the Camden County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Kingsland at (912) 729-6198, or the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 510-5100. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.