Dutch Manufacturer VDL Groep Announces Major Georgia Expansion

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HALL CO. — Dutch manufacturer VDL Groep will expand its Oakwood operations, adding 120 jobs with construction set for 2028.

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ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that VDL Groep (VDL), a global Dutch mechanical engineering and equipment manufacturer, will invest an estimated $77 million over the next several years to expand its footprint in Hall County, creating approximately 120 new jobs.

“Companies like VDL Groep not only continue to choose Georgia for an initial investment, they also choose to grow their footprint here again and again because of our pro-business environment and partnership approach,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “That includes our efforts to be the Top State for Talent, so manufacturers like VDL Groep have the reliable, highly-skilled workforce they need to succeed.”

VDL Industries Gainesville, part of Netherlands-based VDL Groep, is a turnkey partner in the development and manufacturing of high-tech systems. The unique combination of technical expertise and high-quality craftsmanship under one roof enables VDL to provide integral solutions in the high-tech semiconductor, foodtech, mobility, and infratech sectors. Currently employing approximately 70 people in Hall County, VDL has already strengthened its position in sheet metal fabrication, welding, machining, and cleanroom system integration.

“To facilitate and supply our customers worldwide, we invest in employees, machinery, and facilities at our locations across three continents (Europe, Asia, and America), including VDL Industries Gainesville,” said Willem van der Leegte, President & CEO of VDL Groep. “For VDL Groep, the State of Georgia is an attractive base because of its connectivity to the entire U.S., which is a world leader in the high-tech and semiconductor market. The country is home to a thriving ecosystem, therefore making it one of the most strategically important markets with significant opportunities for Dutch high-tech companies like ours.”

VDL will purchase and expand the building it currently leases at 5459 Aloha Way in Oakwood. The expansion will add large-milling capability and an expanded cleanroom for manufacturing semiconductor capital (semicap) equipment. Construction is expected to be completed in 2028, and hiring is expected to begin in Q4 2026. The company will be hiring for roles in machining, welding, sheet metal fabrication, engineering positions, administrative support, maintenance, and management. Interested individuals can learn more at www.vdlindustriesga.com/careers.

“VDL Industries Gainesville’s decision to make this significant investment in Oakwood is a strong endorsement of the advanced manufacturing ecosystem that we’ve built in Gainesville-Hall County,” said Tim Evans, President & CEO of the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce. “Their expansion also demonstrates the importance of our workforce development partnerships with Hall County and Gainesville City Schools, Lanier Technical College, Brenau University, and the University of North Georgia in preparing the skilled talent that growing manufacturers like VDL need to succeed. We’re proud to see VDL deepen its roots here and create new career opportunities for our community.”

Regional Project Manager Brandon Lounsbury represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development on this competitive project in partnership with the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce and Georgia Power.

“The Netherlands is one of Georgia’s top five trade and investment partners in Europe, and VDL Industries’ manufacturing facility in Oakwood has played a role in that story for eight years,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “We are thrilled that they are part of Dutch investment bringing more than $1 billion and planning at least 2,400 new jobs over the last 10 years. In turn, Georgia prides itself on being a reliable partner with a strategic location offering connectivity, workforce, and shovel-ready sites that companies need to scale up local-to-local manufacturing.”

About VDL Groep

Strength through cooperation. That is the foundation of VDL Groep, the international industrial family business headquartered in the Brainport Eindhoven region. Founded in 1953, the company has been led by the third generation of the Van der Leegte family since 2017. VDL Groep employs approximately 14,000 people worldwide and operates in 22 countries. www.vdlgroep.com