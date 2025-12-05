//Georgia unveils Hyundai Mobility Training Center

Share with friends

ELLABELL – Georgia unveils the Hyundai Mobility Training Center to support HMGMA and affiliated companies.

Governor Brian Kemp and Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America President and CEO Tony Heo joined state and local leaders to celebrate the grand opening of the Hyundai Mobility Training Center of Georgia, an 89,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility designed to train the next generation of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing professionals.

Strategically located adjacent to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) in Bryan County, this groundbreaking facility marks the first training center in the state geared toward EVs and sets a new standard for workforce development. And now that HMGMA has announced an expansion that will include hybrid vehicles, the flexible facility is designed to accommodate training for those vehicles in the future.

“With record-breaking economic development statewide, our focus has never wavered from bringing quality jobs to hardworking Georgians and connecting them to the skills needed for success,” said Gov. Brian Kemp. “The Hyundai Mobility Training Center of Georgia will give thousands of people over the years the knowledge they need to benefit from this generational project.”

“The Hyundai Mobility Training Center of Georgia represents our commitment to investing in people as we continue to create high-paying American jobs,” said José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. “As we expand production at HMGMA, one of the most advanced facilities in the world, we need a workforce equipped with the skills to build next-generation vehicles with next-generation production processes. Our partnership with Georgia Quick Start ensures our Meta Pros have access to world-class training that will help them succeed and help Georgia lead in advanced manufacturing. A special thank you to Governor Kemp, Commissioner [Pat] Wilson, and the economic development team in Georgia for their ongoing support. It’s a great time to be with Hyundai in Georgia.”

Hyundai’s project in Georgia will create approximately 8,500 jobs by 2031. At full capacity, the new facility can train up to 824 individuals at a time, providing customized, immersive education tailored to Hyundai’s advanced EV manufacturing processes. Operated by Georgia Quick Start, the state’s renowned workforce development program and part of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), the center will prepare employees for roles at HMGMA and affiliate companies.

“This center is about giving Georgians the tools to build their own futures – right here at home,” said Greg Dozier, Commissioner of TCSG. “It reflects Georgia’s commitment to innovation, accessibility, and long-term economic opportunity.”

A Hub of Cutting-Edge Innovation

Quick Start’s training professionals collaborated with HMGMA to design and build world-class infrastructure and that closely mirrors the processes trainees will encounter at the Metaplant, which include:

STEP Line (Safe Transition for Efficient Production): An introductory line where trainees build timing, awareness, and coordination skills in a controlled, digital environment.

IMPACT Line (Immersive Manufacturing Process and Conveyor Training): A full-length, moving production line with 53 integrated assembly activities and a built-in quality check system replicating real-world EV production.

High Voltage Battery and Safety Lab: Specialized space for hands-on learning with the high-voltage systems critical to EV and hybrid vehicle performance.

VR Experience Lab: A simulated environment for safety and hazard identification.

Automation & Mechatronics Lab: Focused on programmable logic controllers (PLCs), sensors, motion systems, and industrial automation.

“Our subject matter experts partnered directly with HMGMA to learn the skills its Meta Pros will need when they hit the production floor,” said Quick Start Deputy Commissioner Scott McMurray. “Our team has simulated those processes in a safe, hands-on training environment.”

Additional facilities include a 5,764-square-foot multipurpose “Momentum Room,” six flexible classrooms, a robotics lab, welding lab, paint lab, and a robotic dog that supports advanced automation training.

A Global Investment in Workforce and Future Mobility

The training center stands as a core pillar of Georgia’s broader strategy to prepare and train the state’s workforce for success in advanced manufacturing. This launch reaffirms Georgia’s leadership in the global mobility and EV manufacturing sectors while delivering unmatched value to communities across the state.

The Hyundai Mobility Training Center of Georgia is more than a building – it is a bold commitment to training excellence, technology leadership, and economic empowerment on a global scale.

“Today’s grand opening of the Hyundai Mobility Training Center of Georgia marks a proud milestone for Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, the State of Georgia, the Technical College System, and Georgia Quick Start,” said Heo. “This training center gives us confidence that we’ll have the trained talent needed to shape the future of mobility and American manufacturing – right here in Southeast Georgia.”