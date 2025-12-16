//Georgia gas price average decreases with drivers paying $2.76 per gallon

Share with friends

ATLANTA – AAA reports that the average price for gas in Georgia has decreased with drivers paying $2.76 per gallon.

Release:

While extreme cold settles across Georgia, drivers are seeing a bit of relief where it matters, at the pump as the state’s average gas price moved lower this week. As of Monday, the statewide average sits at $2.76 per gallon, though daily price changes remain possible.

“It may be freezing outside, but at least filling up the tank doesn’t sting quite as much right now,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “With oil supplies high and demand easing, gas prices are sliding and expected to stay low through the holidays.”

Compared to recent benchmarks:

It’s 3 cents lower than last week

than last week 6 cents lower than last month

than last month 15 cents lower than this time last year

For those filling up a standard 15-gallon tank, the cost now comes to approximately $41.40.

Nationally: Winter Chill Brings a Warm Surprise at the Pump

This holiday season, drivers are unwrapping a welcome gift at the gas pump: prices have dipped 4 cents to $2.91. The drop is fueled by lower crude oil costs, weaker demand, and the switch to cheaper winter-blend gasoline, factors working together to keep prices down.

Electric:

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 38 cents. To plan ahead, drivers can check charging prices along their route using AAA’s TripTik Travel Planner.

Regional Prices:

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Savannah ($2.86), Macon ($2.80), and Atlanta ($2.79).

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia are Brunswick ($2.67), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.65), and Albany ($2.63).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline) Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.91 $2.91 $2.95 $3.08 $3.02 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.76 $2.76 $2.79 $2.82 $2.91 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA encourages drivers to use the money-saving gas tips listed below.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash instead of using a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who use a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to minimize driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding can reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember, the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Video: Move Over For Me PSA

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day, up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.