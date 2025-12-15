//Georgia DPS welcomes nine new officers

Share with friends

FORSYTH – The Georgia Department of Public Safety Commercial Vehicle Enforcement recently welcomed nine new officers.

The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement division of the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) celebrated the graduation of its 14th Commercial Vehicle Officer (CVO) School on Friday, Dec. 12, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. The ceremony marked the culmination of 19 weeks of rigorous training for nine new officers.

Remarks were given by Colonel William Hitchens, III, DPS Commissioner; Captain Mark Riley, Director of Training; Lieutenant J.D. Roberson, CVE Training Coordinator; Lt. Colonel Kendrick Lowe provided the oath of office; and Mr. Seth Millican, President/CEO of Georgia Motor Trucking Association, delivered the graduation address.

Officer Brett Brown, class president, reflected on the journey: “Today marks the end of one journey and the beginning of an even greater one. We did not get here by accident. We earned every bit of this moment.”

Class leadership included Officer Marquis Brooks (Vice President), Officer Rachel Hinton (Secretary), Officer Kyndall Cain, (Treasurer), Officer Austin Carroll (Chaplain and Pennant Bearer), and Officer Bryan Allison (Sergeant-at-Arms).

Officers who received special honors during the ceremony were:

Firearms Proficiency, Top Gun, and Highest Academic Average (97.32) – Officer Bryan Allison, who also received a $500 scholarship from Reinhardt University

Driving Proficiency – Austin Carroll

The new officers will begin assignments throughout Georgia, continuing their commitment to public safety and commercial vehicle enforcement.