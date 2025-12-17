//GaDOE spotlights CSI/TSI school from Georgia

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Education spotlights Georgia schools identified for Targeted Support and Improvement.

Release:

Blue Ridge Elementary School — Fannin County

When Blue Ridge Elementary School in Fannin County learned it had been identified for Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI), school leaders knew the response would need to be immediate, intentional, and collective.

Rather than viewing the designation as a setback, the school approached it as a shared problem to solve. On the very day the news was received, leaders began organizing co-teaching teams to review student data and identify targeted supports. As a small school serving students with a wide range of needs, Blue Ridge Elementary prioritized collaboration and clarity around instruction—particularly for students with disabilities in English Language Arts.

Administrators created dedicated “data days” for special education teachers to analyze student strengths, identify gaps, and define specifically designed instruction for each learner. These data-focused conversations became an ongoing practice, intentionally scheduled during times when instruction would be less optimal, such as days before significant breaks. To further support instructional planning, the school restructured its schedule to provide all teachers with an additional 40 minutes of daily planning time for five out of every six weeks.

The school’s improvement efforts centered on strengthening Tier I instruction with a strong emphasis on writing. Teachers worked collaboratively to confer with students, set clear goals, and raise expectations across classrooms. Fifth-grade teachers, in particular, modeled this approach by fostering a culture where high-quality student work—with appropriate support—was the expectation, not the exception. This collective effort became known within the school as “Operation TSI.”

Blue Ridge Elementary also benefited from targeted supports provided by the GaDOE School Improvement team, including system-level support to TSI schools through district collaboration, access to professional learning, and guidance to support ongoing growth and improvement in addition to financial resources. School leaders also emphasized the impact of coordinated professional learning through Pioneer RESA. Staff participated in a co-teaching academy that included on-site walkthroughs and job-embedded coaching, allowing educators to refine their practice with sustained support rather than one-time feedback. Professional learning focused on learning targets further strengthened instructional focus and remains an area for growth.

The results of this work extend beyond exiting TSI status. School leaders are especially proud of the growth in staff mindset and collaboration, as well as student gains—particularly students moving from Level 1 to Level 2, many of whom experienced academic success for the first time.

Exiting TSI marked a significant milestone for Blue Ridge Elementary, but leaders view it as a beginning rather than an endpoint. By identifying effective strategies, building sustainability, and strengthening school culture, the school is using this experience as a springboard for continued improvement and long-term success.

“First and foremost, we are proud of the growth in our staff! When faced with this obstacle, each member looked forward rather than back,” said Blue Ridge Elementary Principal Mark Young. “We adopted the mindset that we were in this together and would do everything possible to turn things around. That approach will not only help today’s students but also tomorrow’s students. We are also extremely proud of our kids, particularly the gains from Level 1 to Level 2. Many of our students have not experienced academic success until now. Their success is our success!”

Carver Elementary School — Jefferson County

Carver Elementary School in Jefferson County made meaningful progress this year by prioritizing strong Tier I instruction, collaborative planning, and data-driven decision-making to improve outcomes for all students.

A key driver of the school’s improvement was protected collaborative planning time, with teachers meeting for at least 90 minutes each week to analyze formative assessment data and identify what was working—and what was not. These data meetings centered on essential questions: what students are learning, how teachers know they are learning, and how instruction is adjusted when students need additional support. Classroom practices emphasized student engagement through peer discussion, including regular use of strategies such as think-pair-share to deepen understanding.

Carver Elementary closely monitored Tier I instruction by establishing clear non-negotiables within its instructional framework, ensuring consistency and quality across classrooms. Daily intervention and enrichment time provided additional opportunities to support student learning and address individual needs.

Non-instructional practices also played an important role. Through PBIS, the school intentionally recognized students for positive behavior and academic success on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. These efforts contributed to a stronger school culture and increased attendance.

GaDOE School Improvement support strengthened the school’s systems by providing guidance on planning, data analysis, and instructional decision-making processes and protocols. Frequent walkthroughs with the GaDOE SDI team informed professional learning and coaching cycles, enabling the school to align support directly with observed needs.

As a result of these intentional strategies, Carver Elementary School is especially proud of gains in reading achievement and improved attendance. By maintaining a clear focus on teaching and learning, using data to guide action, and continuously monitoring implementation, the school successfully exited TSI status and is positioned for sustained improvement.

“Our greatest pride comes from seeing students succeed—especially those experiencing academic success for the first time,” said Carver Elementary School Principal Dr. Melvin Farmer. “Their growth reflects the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of our entire staff.”

Howard High School — Bibb County

Howard High School in Bibb County successfully exited Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) by strengthening systemic instructional practices and prioritizing student access to grade-level content.

Instructional progress was driven by targeted professional development focused on strengthening co-teaching teams, expanding the use of multiple co-teaching models, and aligning instruction to Georgia Standards. Professional learning emphasized high-leverage practices and specially designed instruction, enhancing teachers’ ability to support students with disabilities in general education classrooms.

Non-instructional strategies also contributed to growth. The school redesigned the master schedule and teaching assignments to prioritize student learning needs and implemented a “Recruitment for Excellence” campaign to encourage students to set achievement goals for the Georgia Milestones assessment.

To support students with disabilities, teachers leveraged co-teaching teams, job-embedded professional learning, collaborative planning, and instructional feedback to ensure students could access and master grade-level standards.

GaDOE School Improvement support, in partnership with the school district and Middle Georgia RESA, helped Howard High strengthen instructional practices, monitor progress, and build teacher capacity. Resources, feedback, and guidance on high-leverage practices, co-teaching, and specially designed instruction were instrumental in improving student outcomes.

As a result of these collective efforts, Howard High saw meaningful gains in content mastery for all students, with notable improvements for students with disabilities. By focusing on systemic improvement rather than isolated interventions, the school successfully exited TSI status and is positioned for sustained growth.

“By focusing on collaboration, data-driven instruction, and supporting all students to access grade-level content, we turned challenges into meaningful growth,” said Howard High School Principal Michael A. Scott. “This progress reflects the dedication of our teacher teams, the potential of our students, and the invaluable support of our partners at the district, RESA, and GaDOE.”