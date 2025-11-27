//TCSG announces high school diploma-granting academies fully Cognia accredited

Share with friends

ATLANTA – TCSG announces all high school diploma-granting academies at participating colleges are now fully Cognia accredited.

Release:

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) announced that all High School Diploma Programs at the 12 participating colleges are now fully accredited by Cognia, further strengthening the system’s ability to provide high-quality, flexible pathways for Georgia students to complete their education.

Cognia accreditation is required for colleges to teach high school–level coursework and award high school diplomas through TCSG’s Dual Achievement Program (DAP) and Career Plus High School (CPH) program. With full accreditation now in place across every participating college, more students will have access to a direct path that leads to both a high school diploma and a college credential.

“These programs are changing lives by giving students a new path to a high school diploma paired with real, industry-recognized skills,” said Greg Dozier, Commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia. “Now that all 12 of our participating colleges are Cognia accredited, more Georgians will have the opportunity to complete high school and step directly into college, a career, or both.”

Cognia accredits schools around the world that demonstrate strong learning environments, equitable use of resources, and effective leadership. Achieving accreditation requires internal review, external evaluation, and a demonstrated commitment to continuous improvement. Institutions in good standing maintain accreditation for a six-year term.

“Cognia congratulates the Technical College System of Georgia as all 12 of its high school diploma academies complete the accreditation process,” said Dr. Emily Klein, Senior Director, Regional Services, Cognia. “Accreditation provides a strong framework for reflection and continuous improvement, and we value our partnership with TCSG in expanding diploma pathways for learners across the state.”

TCSG’s High School Diploma Programs offer students the opportunity to complete high school in a college setting. To graduate from either DAP or CPH, students must earn nine required high school credits and complete a college credential—which may be two Technical Certificates of Credit, a diploma, or an associate degree. Students ages 16–21 are eligible for the Dual Achievement Program, while the Career Plus High School program serves students 18 and older.

High School Diploma Programs are offered at Albany Technical College, Athens Technical College, Atlanta Technical College, Central Georgia Technical College, Chattahoochee Technical College, Columbus Technical College, Gwinnett Technical College, Georgia Piedmont Technical College, Savannah Technical College, Southeastern Technical College, Southern Crescent Technical College, and Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

Cognia is the parent organization of NCA CASI, NWAC, and SACS CASI. More information about accreditation is available at Cognia.org.

About the Technical College System of Georgia

The 22 colleges of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) are Georgia’s top resource for skilled workers. TCSG offers world-class training in more than 600 associate degree, diploma and certificate programs to students who are trained on state-of-the-art equipment by instructors who are experts in their fields. The system also houses Georgia’s Office of Adult Education, which promotes and provides adult literacy and education programs, including the GED® testing program, throughout the state. In addition, TCSG partners with companies through Quick Start, the nation’s top customized workforce training program, and through its individual colleges, who work with local industry to provide workforce and training solutions. For more information, visit www.TCSG.edu

About Cognia

Cognia® is a forward-thinking nonprofit improvement organization committed to serving schools and other education providers. We offer accreditation and certification, assessment, improvement services, and professional learning within an evaluation and continuous improvement framework. Serving over 40,000 public and private institutions from early learning through high school in more than 100 countries and territories, Cognia brings a universally recognized perspective to advancing teaching and learning. Learn more at www.Cognia.org

Contact:

Mark D’Alessio – Executive Director of Communications

Technical College System of Georgia

mdalessio@tcsg.edu