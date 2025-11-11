//Multi-Grammy award winning band Chicago to perform in Tallahassee

Share with friends

TALLAHASSEE – The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center announces that legendary band Chicago comes to Tallahassee on May 14th.

Release:

Multi-Grammy award winning band and Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago announced today that they will be performing in Tallahassee at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on May 14, 2026.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 14th at 10 am. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office, Monday through Friday, 10 am to 5 pm. For more information, please visit tuckerciviccenter.com.

Stay tuned for updates by following the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/FSUTuckerCenter and on X at http://www.twitter.com/FSUTuckerCenter. The most up-to-date information can be found at our website at www.TuckerCivicCenter.com.

About Chicago

Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,” the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, came in as the highest-charting American band in Billboard magazine’s Top 125 Artists of All Time. Chicago is the first American rock band to chart top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

Chicago’s debut album Chicago Transit Authority was inducted into The National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress in 2025. The Registry archives audio treasures worthy of preservation for all time based on their cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation’s recorded sound heritage.

In 2024, Chicago released Chicago at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, D.C. (9/16/1971), a 26-track live collection recorded at the historic venue. The show covers all three studio albums from their 1969 debut to 1971 and more than two hours of live music by Robert Lamm (keyboard, vocals), Terry Kath (guitar, vocals), Peter Cetera (vocals, bass), Danny Seraphine (drums), Lee Loughnane (trumpet, vocals), James Pankow (trombone), and Walt Parazaider (woodwinds, vocals).

Chicago released their 38th studio album, Born for This Moment, in 2022, which included the hit single “If This Is Goodbye.”

In fall of 2022, Gravitas Ventures released Chicago’s documentary The Last Band on Stage directed by Peter Curtis Pardini and narrated by the band’s longtime friend and actor Joe Mantegna. On March 14, 2020, Chicago is the last band playing in the U.S. as COVID lockdowns begin and The Last Band on Stage tells the incredible story of how the 58-year-old band survived a pandemic that stopped the world in its tracks.

“We’re excited to be bringing The Last Band on Stage to audiences worldwide. This funny and informative documentary offers an inside look at how the legendary band Chicago were able to produce content even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gravitas Ventures’ acquisition coordinator, Mackenzie Maguire.

Chicago received The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys. The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording. A special award ceremony and tribute concert celebrating the honorees was held in 2020.

Chicago was inducted into the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This was their first nomination. They’ve been eligible since 1994. A long time coming! Chicago’s first album, Chicago Transit Authority, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014. Chicago managed to fuse pop, rock and jazz together perfectly in this double album.

Robert Lamm and James Pankow have become inductees of the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017. These legendary songwriters wrote mega-hits such as “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday in the Park,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” “Make Me Smile,” and many others.

The International Trombone Association presented its 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award to James Pankow. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes people who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to the trombone profession over a long career.

Chicago’s lifetime achievements include two Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, Founding Artists of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Chicago street dedicated in their honor, and keys to and proclamations from an impressive list of U.S. cities. Record sales top the 100,000,000 mark, and include 21 top 10 singles, five consecutive No. 1 albums, 11 No. 1 singles and five gold singles. An incredible 25 of their 38 albums have been certified platinum, and the band has a total of 48 gold and platinum awards.

Chicago have toured every year since the beginning — they’ve never missed a year. The original three band members are Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals, Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, and James Pankow on trombone. The band lineup also includes Wally Reyes Jr. on drums, Tony Obrohta on guitar, Loren Gold on keyboards and vocals, Ray Herrmann on sax and flute, Neil Donell on vocals, Eric Baines on bass, Ramon “Ray” Yslas on percussion, Carlos Murguia on keyboards and vocals and Nick Lane on trombone.

From the signature sound of the Chicago horns, their iconic vocalists, and a few dozen of ever-classic songs, this band’s concerts are celebrations. 2025 marks the band’s 58th consecutive year of touring!

Chicago continues to be true ambassadors for their beloved hometown, carrying the city’s name with pride and dignity around the world.