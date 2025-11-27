//GHS dedicates historical marker to Byrd Cookie Company

Share with friends

SAVANNAH – The Byrd Cookie Company joins Georgia’s iconic companies with a Business History Initiative marker.

The Georgia Historical Society (GHS) will dedicate a new historical marker on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 11:00 a.m., recognizing Byrd Cookie Company as the newest honoree of the Georgia Business History Initiative and commemorating more than a century of contributions to Georgia’s commercial and community life.



Rooted in Savannah since 1924, the family-owned and operated Byrd Cookie Company has produced baked goods enjoyed across Georgia and far and wide, marking a business journey that spans generations. What began as a neighborhood bakery has evolved into an established, multi-generational nationwide business. The new marker will stand on the site of Byrd’s current headquarters on Waters Avenue, reflecting the company’s long-standing presence and continued role in Savannah’s and Georgia’s business history.



“Byrd Cookie Company is one of Georgia’s most iconic businesses and a brand known far beyond the borders of this state,” said Dr. W. Todd Groce, President and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society. “For over 100 years, Byrd Cookie Company has been a Savannah tradition, and the company has now grown into a worldwide leader in the specialty food industry. The Georgia Historical Society is proud to recognize Byrd Cookie Company and to share its story through the Business History Initiative and this new historical marker.”



Through the Georgia Business History Initiative, GHS highlights companies whose accomplishments and longevity have helped shape the state’s economic, cultural, and social development. Each year, GHS selects iconic Georgia companies to be recognized through historical markers, public programming, and educational resources that help students, community members, and visitors understand the essential role businesses have played in Georgia’s history.



The marker dedication will take place at Byrd’s Famous Cookies, 6710 Waters Avenue, Savannah, and is free and open to the public. Speakers will include representatives from the Georgia Historical Society, Byrd Cookie Company, and community leaders.

For additional details about the Georgia Historical Society, please contact Keith Strigaro, Director of Public Relations and Communications, at 912.651.2125, ext. 153, or by email at kstrigaro@georgiahistory.com.