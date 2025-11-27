//Georgians encouraged to participate in Winter Weather Preparedness Week

Share with friends

ATLANTA – GEMA/HS is urging Georgia residents to participate in Winter Weather Preparedness Week which begins December First.

As winter approaches, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) along with the National Weather Service (NWS) is getting ready for Winter Weather Preparedness week, set for Dec. 1-5. This week encourages Georgians to educate themselves about winter weather threats, update or develop a family communications plan, and ensure their Ready Kits are equipped with essential items to prepare for winter weather.

“As we saw earlier this year, the impacts of winter weather can be felt across the entire state of Georgia,” said GEMA/HS Director Josh Lamb. “We want our residents to prepare for winter weather before it hits so they are not caught off guard.”

Winter Weather Preparedness Week is designed to raise awareness of winter weather hazards and reinforce understanding of winter weather terminology. Each day during Winter Weather Preparedness Week, GEMA/HS will share winter weather preparedness information through our social media channels to help Georgians protect their families and homes during a winter storm.

Each day of the campaign will address the following topics:

For tips and tools to get ready for winter weather, visit www.gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia. Additional preparedness information is available from your local EMA Director.