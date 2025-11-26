//Georgia Police Department Lieutenant arrested for Theft by Deception

Share with friends

CONYERS – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Police Department Lieutenant for Theft by Deception.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Conyers Police Department Lieutenant Jesus Cadena, age 36, of Loganville, GA, with Theft by Deception.

The investigation originated from an October 16, 2025, request from the Conyers Police Department (CPD) for the GBI Atlanta Regional Field Office to conduct an investigation into a possible theft incident involving a CPD officer. Lieutenant Cadena used his position with the police department for the purpose of obtaining a charitable donation of property from The Home Depot in Conyers under the pretext that the donation was for the police department. CPD personnel later learned of the transaction and confirmed that CPD had no knowledge of the donation and had not received the property. A search warrant executed at Cadena’s Gwinnett County home resulted in the recovery of the property obtained from The Home Depot, which had been converted to personal use.

Cadena turned himself in on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at about 12:00 a.m. Cadena was booked into the Rockdale County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Atlanta at (770) 388-5019. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.