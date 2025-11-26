//Georgia man wielding a machete arrested after officer involved shooting

Share with friends

LAGRANGE – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer shooting involving a Georgia man wielding a machete.

Release:

At the request of the Lagrange Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Lagrange, GA. Cody Porter, age 32, from Lagrange, GA, was shot during the incident and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

The preliminary information indicates that on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at about 12:00 a.m., officers from the Lagrange Police Department saw Porter walking east on Laurel Lane. Officers approached Porter, who was armed with a machete and known to have several active felony probation violation warrants. When officers tried to arrest him, Porter refused to comply and ran away. Additional officers with the Lagrange PD and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to assist and began chasing Porter.

During the chase, two officers deployed tasers and a Bola Wrap in an attempt to subdue Porter, but both were ineffective. Porter continued to flee and disregarded the officers’ commands to drop the machete. The chase ended along the 200 block of Laurel Lane, where officers tried to persuade Porter to comply and surrender the machete. However, Porter continued to ignore their requests. The officers made several additional attempts to disarm Porter using less-than-lethal pepper balls, but these were also ineffective. During a verbal exchange between the officers and Porter, he raised the machete towards them and then threw it at the officers. One officer fired their weapon, hitting Porter once in the leg.

Porter was taken by ambulance to Piedmont Midtown Hospital in Columbus, Georgia, where he received treatment for injuries sustained in the shooting.

Porter was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, along with multiple felony probation violations.

Porter was booked into the Troup County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.