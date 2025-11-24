//GDOT honors award-winning employees

Share with friends

Photo: Jay Gillespie, Helen Pinkston-Pope, Hiral Patel & Tim Matthews accepting “Public Sector Promotor/Procurer of the Year” award bestowed by P3 Bulletin.

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation honors employees with award ceremonies during the meeting.

Release:

During the November 20th State Transportation Board meeting in Atlanta, multiple Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) employees, teams, and transportation projects were recognized for their noteworthy contributions and achievements, underscoring Georgia DOT’s mission of delivering a transportation system focused on safety, sustainability, innovation, and mobility. Awarded by external organizations or publications focusing on transportation, a total of three different Georgia DOT award ceremonies and Georgia DOT recipients were recognized during the meeting. The awards included:

P3 Bulletin “P3 Awards”

Women’s Transportation Seminar (WTS) Atlanta Scholarship and Awards Luncheon

2025 Georgia Partnership for Transportation Quality (GPTQ) Awards

P3 Bulletin “P3 Awards”: Earlier in November, Georgia DOT’s Public Private Partnerships (P3) Division won the “Public Sector Promotor/Procurer of the Year” award bestowed by P3 Bulletin. This award, judged by industry leaders, recognizes Georgia DOT’s excellence in the P3 market and rewards projects and programs reflecting the high standards set by professionals. Georgia DOT was honored for its advanced vision through the Major Mobility Investment Program, anchored by the State Route 400 and I-285 Express Lanes projects. P3 Bulletin cited Georgia DOT as a “clear leader in P3 delivery, exemplifying strategic vision, disciplined execution, and collaborative market engagement, which sets a benchmark for public sector leadership.”

WTS Atlanta Scholarship and Awards Luncheon: On November 7, the WTS Atlanta chapter held its annual Scholarship and Awards Luncheon to help fund the WTS Scholarship Fund, which benefits women pursuing degrees in transportation. For more than 40 years, WTS Atlanta has created a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable transportation industry through the global advancement of women.

Janine Miller, Georgia DOT Director of Planning who also serves as Executive Director of the Atlanta Transit Link Authority (ATL) and the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA), received the Woman of the Year Award, which honors a woman who is an outstanding role model and has contributed to the advancement of women and minorities in transportation.

Meg Pirkle, Georgia DOT Chief Engineer, received the Uncovering our Legacy Award which recognizes an individual who has significantly impacted WTS Atlanta and the advancement of women in transportation in the Atlanta region.

Eric Duff, who recently retired from is role of State Environmental Administrator for Georgia DOT, received the Man of the Year Award given to a man who has made significant contributions to advancing women in the transportation industry.

Georgia DOT also won the “Innovative Transportation Solutions Award” for the department’s “Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Roadmap.” This initiative aims to link roadway users, vehicles, and infrastructure to enhance road safety and mobility. Victoria Coulter, Georgia DOT State Signal Operations Engineer, accepted the award on behalf of the department. The Innovation Transportation Solutions Award recognizes a project or service that has supported one or more key community values, such as improved accessibility to services, employment, or other opportunities. WTS is dedicated to creating a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable transportation industry through the global advancement of women.

2025 Georgia Partnership for Transportation Quality Awards (GPTQ): On November 13, Georgia DOT and the American Council of Engineering Companies of Georgia (ACEC Georgia) co-hosted the Georgia Transportation Summit in Athens. The mission of the partnership between Georgia DOT, GPTQ and ACEC Georgia is to strengthen the working relationships between all parties responsible for designing, building, operating and maintaining Georgia’s transportation infrastructure. The event featured updates from transportation leaders, including Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry, P.E., and was attended by nearly 1,700 transportation and engineering professionals from across Georgia. During the summit, the annual GPTQ Awards were held, recognizing the projects and dedicated members of the GPTQ subcommittees. The projects nominated demonstrated technical excellence and aligned with GPTQ’s goals to foster strong partnerships, elevate quality across all phases of project delivery, and improved the long-term performance and durability of Georgia’s transportation network. Many award winners in the various categories included Georgia DOT employees who were part of larger teams collaborating with different agencies and/or consultants. The following Georgia DOT employees were honored by the GPTQ for their outstanding contributions:

William Boyd

Obi Ezenekwe

Jill Franks

Xavier James

Rabindra Koirala

Shandra Marsh

Chadwick Moore

Amber Phillips

Beau Quarles

Shaun Regan

Ian Rish

Albert ‘Butch’ Welch

“Georgia DOT congratulates all employees recognized for their excellence,” said Georgia DOT Deputy Commissioner Andrew Heath in his remarks noting these individuals and teams during the State Transportation Board meeting. “These award winners are proof of Georgia DOT’s commitment to providing citizens with one of the nation’s best transportation systems, and what can be accomplished at a high level on important transportation projects.”

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.