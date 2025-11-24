//GDOT announces lane closure suspensions, Thanksgiving travel forecast

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia DOT announces lane closure suspensions and a travel forecast for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is helping travelers get to their Thanksgiving destinations this year with fewer delays. To improve traffic flow during the Thanksgiving holiday, Georgia DOT will suspend lane closures on interstates, major state routes, and roadways near major shopping areas from 5 a.m. on Wednesday, November 26, through 10 p.m. on Sunday, November 30. This suspension of construction-related lane closures aims to reduce congestion and create a smoother travel experience for everyone.



Important Reminders for Travelers:

While lane closures are suspended, construction crews may still be active near highways, and some long-term lane closures could remain in place for safety reasons.

Emergency or incident-related lane closures may still occur at any time, as needed.

Stay alert, follow road signs, and exercise extra caution, particularly near work zones.

For real-time road conditions and updates, visit the Georgia DOT website or use our 511GA app. Georgia DOT wishes all travelers a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving holiday!

Georgia DOT expects traffic congestion on metro Atlanta interstates to begin increasing Monday, November 24, in the afternoon with Wednesday, November 26 anticipated to experience heavier than normal traffic levels. Additionally, Saturday, November 29, poses a higher risk for crashes, and motorists should remain vigilant. Post-holiday congestion is likely to peak between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday.



If holiday travel is necessary, consider the following Thanksgiving travel forecast for metro Atlanta interstates:

Motorists should be advised of potential heavy traffic on Tuesday, Nov. 25 and Wednesday, Nov. 26 from 12 – 6 p.m.

Light to normal traffic is expected on Thursday, Nov. 27 & Friday, Nov. 28.

Motorists should expect moderate post-holiday congestion to return on Sunday, Nov. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Surface Streets:

Heavy to normal traffic is expected to begin in the early afternoon – early evening on Tuesday, Nov. 25, through Wednesday, Nov. 26.

Normal to light traffic is expected on metro Atlanta surface streets from Thursday, Nov. 27, through Saturday, Nov. 29.

Express Lanes:

The changes to the Express Lane’s schedule are carefully assessed and based on historical data and traffic trends. The red directions below indicate a change to the usual schedule. Note the schedules are subject to change due to current traffic needs.





Additionally, historical Thanksgiving travel data from 2024 for major interstates outside of metro Atlantahave shown the following trends starting from Monday, November 24 to Sunday, November 30:





I-75 is predicted to have heavy congestion southbound and northbound out of Atlanta into Stockbridge

is predicted to have heavy congestion southbound and northbound out of Atlanta into Stockbridge I-85 and I-185 are predicted to have heavy congestion in West Georgia near Alabama.

and are predicted to have heavy congestion in West Georgia near Alabama. I-20 is predicted to have light congestion eastbound and westbound in West Georgia near Alabama.

is predicted to have light congestion eastbound and westbound in West Georgia near Alabama. I-24 is predicted to have heavy congestion in Northwest Georgia near Chattanooga.

is predicted to have heavy congestion in Northwest Georgia near Chattanooga. I-75 is predicted to have heavy congestion northbound and southbound in North Georgia near Chattanooga.

is predicted to have heavy congestion northbound and southbound in North Georgia near Chattanooga. I-16 and I-95 are predicted to have heavy congestion westbound and eastbound in East Georgia near Savannah.

and are predicted to have heavy congestion westbound and eastbound in East Georgia near Savannah. I-475, I-75 , and I-16 are predicted to have heavy congestion in West Georgia near Macon.

, and are predicted to have heavy congestion in West Georgia near Macon. I-75 is predicted to have light congestion northbound and southbound in South Georgia near Valdosta.

is predicted to have light congestion northbound and southbound in South Georgia near Valdosta. I-85 is expected to have light congestion near Northeast Georgia near South Carolina.

is expected to have light congestion near Northeast Georgia near South Carolina. I-95 is predicted to have light congestion northbound and southbound in Southeast Georgia – (near Florida).

is predicted to have light congestion northbound and southbound in Southeast Georgia – (near Florida). I-20 is predicted to have moderate congestion eastbound and westbound in East Georgia near Augusta.

With Black Friday shopping, historical data shows these traffic predictions for corridors near popular metro Atlanta shopping areas:

Lenox Square (SR 141/Peachtree Rd) Heavy, but better than normal traffic expected Worst time: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Perimeter Mall (Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Hammond Dr, Perimeter Center W) Heavy, but better than normal traffic expected Worst time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cumberland Mall (SR 3N/Cobb Pkwy) Heavy, but better than normal traffic expected Worst time: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Mall of Georgia (SR 20/Buford Dr) Heavier than normal traffic expected Worst time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ponce City Market/Midtown Place (SR 8/Ponce De Leon Ave) Heavy, but better than normal traffic expected Worst time: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Edgewood Retail District (SR 42/Moreland Ave) Heavy, but better than normal traffic expected Worst time: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.



Safety Driving Tips:

Drive Alert, Stay Buckled, Minimize Distractions: Motorists should always drive defensively with their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road for the Thanksgiving travel period and beyond. Too much pumpkin pie? Don’t worry, seat belts stretch! Always be sure to buckle up before hitting the road. Click It or Ticket remains in full effect for the holiday travel period. Travelers should not operate a motor vehicle without first putting on their seat belt.

Plan Ahead Before you hit the road, visit 511ga.org, download the free 511 Georgia app for turn-by-turn navigation and estimated travel times, to check traffic camera and for real-time travel speeds. Check travel forecasts or real-time road conditions on 511GA to prepare for safe arrival at your destination Need to use 511GA hands-free? Select Drive Mode on the mobile app to receive audio alerts and contact 511 hands-free Plan with My511 – Create and save routes and cameras Save your Thanksgiving travel destination route and use it in our step-by-step navigation tool As you’re traveling, be alerted to closures, construction, and incidents in real time by activating My511 alerts Save and view traffic cameras along your drive to see current events on the road. Have questions about travel times? Call 511 to speak to a live operator 24/7/365.

Call 511 to request HERO or CHAMP Assistance Highway Emergency Response Operators (HERO) patrol the metro Atlanta area 24/7. It is a free service in the state of Georgia provided by the Georgia DOT. HERO assists motorists by changing flat tires, jump-starting batteries, provide fuel or coolant, push vehicles to the shoulder, transport motorists to safe areas away from traffic, perform minor mechanical repairs, restore normal traffic flow after incidents, and administer first aid. Coordinated Highway Assistance & Maintenance Program (CHAMP) operators patrol interstates outside metro Atlanta (except I-59 and I-24) and is also a free service provided by Georgia DOT. CHAMP assists stranded motorists, changes tires, maintains traffic flow and identifies several maintenance issues.

Move over for First Responders Traffic-related incidents are a leading cause of death for law enforcement officers. Let’s all do our part to ensure highway safety. Drive alert, eliminate distractions, and stay focused on the road. If traffic is too heavy to move over safely, the law requires drivers to slow down below the posted speed limit instead and to be prepared to stop. Georgia’s Move-Over Law requires drivers to move over one lane, if possible, if an emergency vehicle with flashing lights is parked on the shoulder of the highway. Vehicles covered by the law include all first responders (law enforcement, fire, EMS), utility vehicles, DOT vehicles, HERO and CHAMP units, and wreckers tending to an accident.



Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership