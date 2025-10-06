//Georgia average gas price increases to $2.89 per gallon

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The average price for gas in Georgia has increased slightly with drivers paying $2.89 per gallon compared to a week ago.

Release:

The Georgia gas price average is quietly edging higher, reminding drivers that even small increases can add up at the pump. Georgians now pay an average price of $2.89 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which can change overnight. As of Monday, the state average is 2 cents higher than it was a week ago, 2 cents lower than it was a month ago, and 12 cents higher than it was a year ago. For Georgia drivers, filling up a standard 15-gallon gas tank now costs approximately $43.35, about 30 cents less than it did a month ago.

“Gas prices in Georgia crept up slowly over the weekend, largely due to a slight increase in crude oil,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “We encourage drivers to stay fuel-efficient and keep an eye on pump prices using AAA’s daily fuel price tool.”

No Major Swings: U.S. Pump Prices Flat as October Begins

October kicks off with steady gas prices, the national average for a gallon of regular remains at $3.13, unchanged from last week, though it could shift overnight. This steadiness comes as demand softens and gas stations transition to winter-blend fuel, which is less expensive to produce. Crude oil supply continues to be robust, with OPEC+ expected to announce another production increase for November. Combined with seasonal refinery maintenance and weaker consumer demand, these factors are helping keep prices in check across much of the country.

Meanwhile in Georgia, prices inched up a bit this week, driven by rising crude oil costs and global tensions. These factors are putting pressure on local fuel prices, even as the national average stays steady.

Electric:

Electric vehicle drivers saw no change in charging costs this past week, with the national average holding steady at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour. To plan ahead, drivers can check charging prices along their route using AAA’s TripTik Travel Planner.

Regional Prices:

Atlanta ($2.90)

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Savannah ($3.02), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.93), and Macon ($2.93).

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia are Dalton ($2.80), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.78), and Valdosta ($2.77).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline) Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.13 $3.14 $3.13 $3.20 $3.17 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.89 $2.90 $2.87 $2.91 $2.77 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA encourages drivers to use the money-saving gas tips listed below.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash instead of using a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who use a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to minimize driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding can reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember, the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Video: Move Over For Me PSA

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day, up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.