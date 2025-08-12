//DOT federal exemption for alternative fuel vehicles in HOV lanes to expire

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia DOT announces that federal exemption for alternative fuel vehicles in HOV lanes will expire soon.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) shared information regarding the upcoming expiration of a federal exemption which applies to the utilization of High Occupancy Vehicles (HOV) by Alternative Fuel Vehicles (AFV) nationwide. An AFV is a motor vehicle that runs on alternative power sources or fuel rather than traditional petroleum-based fossil fuels; the term can also be used to describe a battery-powered electric vehicle (sometimes known as an EV).

The updated usage rules are based on the expiration of a prior exemption allowed under federal law which permitted the use of HOV lanes by AFVs when functioning as a single occupant vehicle (SOV).



Per the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the existing statutory exemption – which previously allowed non-conforming vehicle occupancy (SOVs) in HOV lanes for plug-in all-electric vehicles and other qualifying AFVs bearing alternative fueled vehicle license plates issued by the state of Georgia – will officially expire at 11:59pm onSeptember 29, 2025. After that date, federal law will require AFV drivers to adhere to existing requirements for all other passenger vehicles regarding use of HOV lanes.

What AFV drivers with state-issued AFV license plates need to know regarding changes taking effect Tuesday,September 30, 2025:

HOV Lanes: Like all other passenger vehicles, AFVs must be occupied by two or more persons to use HOV lanes. The change applies to all HOV lanes in the state of Georgia. Information regarding the expiration and what AFV drivers need to know can be found on Georgia DOT’s website.



the upcoming expiration of a federal exemption also applies to AFV usage of the I-85 HOT lanes, which are part of Georgia's Express Lanes system. Georgia's State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) is the agency responsible for operation of Express Lanes in Georgia. For additional details on the HOT lanes AFV expiration, please visit www.peachpass.com/afv-certification or call the Peach Pass Customer Service Center at 1-855-PCH-PASS (724-7277).

