//GEMA/HS names new Support Services Division Deputy Director

ATLANTA – The Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security names the new Deputy Director of the Support Services Division.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), under the leadership of Director Josh Lamb, has named Greg Koller as the new Deputy Director of the Support Services Division. Koller previously served as the agency’s Logistics Chief.

“Greg’s extensive logistics expertise, both in uniform and in state service, makes him the ideal person to lead our Support Services Division,” said Director Lamb. “His leadership has been instrumental in improving our response capabilities across Georgia, and I’m confident he’ll continue to elevate our agency’s operational support functions.”

In his prior role as Logistics Chief, Koller was responsible for ensuring all logistics and resource management functions were fully operational before emergencies occurred. Notably, he spearheaded a $1.8 million HAZMIT grant that provided 18 emergency generators to enhance the state’s power restoration capabilities in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

As Deputy Director of the Support Services Division, formerly known as the Finance and Administration Division, Koller now oversees the agency’s Finance, Information Technology, and Logistics departments, all of which are critical to enabling statewide emergency response.

Koller is a retired Colonel in the United States Army with four active tours in Georgia and four combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. His distinguished military career included roles as a logistician and commander, culminating as the Logistics Operations Officer for the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command in Kandahar, Afghanistan, where he supported over 68,000 U.S. and coalition forces.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Alabama and is a graduate of multiple U.S. Army leadership programs, including the Command and General Staff College. Following his military retirement, Koller worked in the private sector with Walmart and Penske Logistics before joining GEMA/HS as a Logistics Program Manager. Since then, he has supported the state through numerous emergencies, including severe winter storms, tornado outbreaks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and multiple hurricanes.

Koller and his wife, Lisa, have been married for 34 years and have three children, Brooke, Megan, and Ryan. In his free time, he enjoys gardening, ballroom dancing, and traveling.