//Georgia DOR launches MyMVD to better serve customers

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Revenue announces the launch of MyMVD to better serve Georgia customers.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Revenue is excited to announce the launch of MyMVD, a new online platform designed to simplify vehicle management for Georgia drivers. This system provides a central location for accessing personal vehicle information and will introduce services that were previously available only in person.

“Our Motor Vehicle Division has been hard at work preparing the launch of MyMVD,” said Commissioner Frank O’Connell. “The new system gives drivers access to all their vehicle information in one place and introduces online services that used to require a trip to an office. We’re always looking for ways to be more accessible and to use technology that puts Georgians in the driver’s seat.”

With a MyMVD account, users can access vehicles associated with their driver’s license. Once logged in, drivers can view all their registered vehicles at a glance and request services without having to input their VIN, license plate number, or driver’s license number each time.

One of the new features available through MyMVD is online title replacement. Georgians no longer need to visit in person or mail in forms, documents, and payment. If your title is eligible for this service, simply pay the fee online and your replacement title will be mailed to you.

To create your MyMVD account or learn more about the services offered, visit Georgia DRIVES.